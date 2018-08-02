Family of missing man appeals for help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The family of a man who went missing in 2010 made an appeal for help Thursday, according to our partners in news at ABC 21.

Carlos Melgar-Perez went missing in May 2010 at 25 years old. His last known location was an apartment on Bridgeway Circle.

The day he disappeared, he had plans to attend a church service with his brother that evening.

The Melgar-Perez family spoke to the public Thursday for the first time in years, and is asking for new information that may lead to Carlos’ whereabouts.

Rick Rolves, a liaison officer with the Fort Wayne Police Department, said the case has suspicious circumstances, as Carlos’ personal items were found left behind after his disappearance. Detectives now suspect foul play.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Fort Wayne Police Department’s detective bureau at (260) 427-1201.