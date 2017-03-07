Family of murdered Delphi teen to address media

DELPHI, Ind. (WOWO): The family of one of the two Delphi teenagers murdered last month will end their silence soon.

The Indiana State Police says the family of Liberty German will be making a public statement at the Carroll County Courthouse Thursday at 10am. They will be answering questions from the media, but won’t be talking about the investigation into the deaths of Libby and her friend, Abigail Williams.

Police will also be on hand at the event, but State Police Sgt. John Perrine says for now they’re still looking for their prime suspect, whose photo you can find above.