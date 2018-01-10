Family of four homeless after Tuesday night fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two adults and two children are now homeless after a fire late last night in Fort Wayne.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a home on Anthony Wayne Drive, northwest of Timothy Johnson Academy, just before 11pm to find heavy smoke coming from the home, with fire showing from the rear of the building.

Fire crews found and rescued two dogs, one of which had to be resuscitated, while the family that lived there wasn’t home at the time. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters say the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen, but add that it’s still under investigation.