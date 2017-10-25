Fake invoice sent by scammers impersonating Office of Attorney General

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO): As of Wednesday afternoon, Office of Attorney General staff members began receiving dozens of calls from people nationwide asking about an invoice emailed to them that appeared to come from the Office of the Attorney General.

The email stated: “Kindly find the enclosed invoice and advice ASAP. Thank you.”

The email contained the name of an individual who works for a state contractor followed by an address and phone numbers corresponding to the Office of Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit.

These invoices are not legitimate and should not be paid nor answered in any manner by those receiving them, according to a press release issued by the Indiana Attorney General’s Office.

If you are receiving these fake invoices you’re asked to file a complaint with the Consumer Protection Division in order to document this scam. Complaints may be filed here or call 1-800-382-5516.