Fairwick Lane, East Washington shooting victims identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two men who were shot to death in Fort Wayne over the past 24 hours have been identified by the Allen County Coroner.

Shots were first fired last night just before 7pm Thursday. Officers were called about a car crashing into a tree in a parking lot on Fairwick Lane near Fairfield Avenue. Police found 36-year-old Nicholas James Hennan dead behind the wheel.

Then just after 1am Friday morning, police were called to the East Central Towers on East Washington Blvd. after witnesses reported seeing a man slumped over in a wheelchair. That man was 39-year-old Edward Albert Campbell II.

Both men had been fatally shot, and they make up the 19th and 20th homicides in Fort Wayne and Allen County this year. Police have not yet said if the shootings are connected, and both deaths are still under investigation.