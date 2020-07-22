Facemask requirements could get you arrested

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): With an increasing number of businesses requiring patrons to wear face masks, and opposition along with misinformation increasing on social media, WOWO News talked to area law enforcement about the mandates.

Though there is no law on the books that mandates mask wearing, individual businesses are private property, and can require masks to be worn. They can enforce this rule by either asking customers to put a mask on, or if they refuse to not enter or leave the business.

Customers who refuse can be arrested by law enforcement for criminal trespassing, which could land them in jail if the business decides to prosecute. The misdemeanor charge carries both jail time and a steep fine in both Indiana and Ohio.

Sergeant Sofia Rosales-Scatena tells WOWO News that Fort Wayne Police are not fielding calls about non-mask wearing people, however, police will respond to all trespassing calls.

Paulding County Ohio Sheriff Jason Landers said that his department has not seen any calls related to mask requirements in businesses there.

Although neither Indiana nor Ohio have statewide mask mandates yet, and are leaving that decision to local leaders, individual counties within both states do. The mask mandates are part of guidance set down by the CDC to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Those unable or unwilling to wear masks can use online and curbside delivery options.