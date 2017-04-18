“Facebook Killer” found dead

ERIE, Pa. (WOWO): Steve Stephens, the Cleveland man who uploaded a video of himself murdering a seemingly random victim to Facebook on Easter Sunday, is dead.

The video sparked a nationwide search for the man, as police warned he may have left Ohio and headed for surrounding states like Michigan, Indiana and Pennsylvania, offering a $50,000 reward for his capture.

WKYC reports Stephens’ body was found inside the white Ford Fusion police were looking for, dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, across the street from an elementary school. His death came after a brief police chase.