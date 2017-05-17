Extra rain causing concerns for crops

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The area has gotten a lot of rain lately, and that’s good for crops… as long as they’re in the ground.

The US Department of Agriculture says only 56% of Indiana’s corn crop has been planted so far this spring, with delays blamed on some chilly and wet weather that brought at least three more inches of rain than normal for Allen County this month alone.

The Journal Gazette reports that it’s also unclear how much of the seed in the ground has survived, with flooding being reported in some fields.

This year’s planting pace is behind not only 2015’s rate, but the state’s 10-year average as well, although it is slightly ahead of where Indiana farmers were last year.