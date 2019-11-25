Expo to Conduct Hemp Workshop

The Indiana Farm Equipment and Technology Expo, December 17 – 19 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, will hold a free program for farmers who are interested in or considering growing hemp in 2020. Newly announced federal guidelines have led Indiana to begin to develop its own regulations on the commercial production of hemp. State officials and regulators will outline these rules and provide additional information for those planning to plant hemp in 2020.

Participants in the program include: Dr. Robert Waltz – State Seed Commissioner; Mark Boyer – Hemp farmer; Justin Swanson- Midwest Hemp Council; and Purdue Agronomy Hemp specialists. In addition to regulatory issues, agronomy information will be presented to help with production and crop protection decisions. With no crop protection products currently licensed for use on hemp, growers will face a number of management decisions.

Hemp presents an opportunity for Hoosier farmers to realize a new source of income from a growing industry. While the crop represents a good deal of potential, there are considerable risks involved. Those considering hemp in 2020 or at a future time would benefit from this event.

The seminar will take place on Tuesday, December 17, at 1pm. Admission to the Expo and to the hemp seminar is free and preregistering at www.indianafarmexpo.com will provide a free parking voucher.

The Expo opens at 8:30am on December 17 with a free breakfast, sponsored by Farm Credit Mid-America and Ag Direct. Indiana Lt Governor and Secretary of Agriculture Suzanne Crouch will be the keynote speaker at the breakfast. The 2019 Expo is proudly presented by American Family Insurance, which is offering a chance to win a prize package of power tools valued at $3000. Entries can be made at the show or on-line at https://amfamfarmshows.com/.