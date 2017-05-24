Experiencing odd tasting tap water?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): It might smell bad and it might even taste bad, but your tap water, is safe to drink.

The hot weather, followed by large amounts of rainfall caused things like leaves and twigs to get into the water, causing a strange odor and in some cases even an odd taste.

Frank Suarez with City Utilities told our partners in news at ABC 21, the water is safe to use and drink. “There is not a threat in the quality of water coming out, it’s safe to drink. Certainly if there was an issue, we would notify people of that.”

Staffers with the Three Rivers Water Filtration Plant have been made aware of the difference in taste and smell. They say they expect to have the issue cleared up in the next few days.