Expect More Arrests – Fort Wayne Police making headway in shootings

FORT WAYNE, In (WOWO): Fort Wayne Police have a message for residents who are concerned about the recent rash of shootings that have happened in the Summit City – and for those who have committed them; “Expect more arrests soon”.

WOWO News has learned that the Fort Wayne Police Department has arrested a juvenile in connection with a fatal shooting in December at the Villa Capri Apartments on the city’s south side, near the intersection of US-27 and South Anthony Boulevard. No further details were released due age of the person arrested.

Police also say they are making headway on several recent shootings, developing solid leads on persons of interest, including in Monday’s shooting of a 13 year old boy. Several search warrants have been executed as well, resulting in six handguns and a rifle being taken off of Fort Wayne Streets.

One man was arrested for being in possession of one of the handguns and the rifle after police found he is a convicted felon. He is now facing charges of being a serious violent felon in possession of a firearm and remains in the Allen County Jail pending arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding recent shootings is encouraged to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-STOP.