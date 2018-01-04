Expansion work planned for Fort Wayne airport

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials are planning $3.3-million in upgrades to the Fort Wayne International Airport.

The project, announced by airport authorities yesterday, will lay the groundwork for possible terminal and parking expansions in the future. Construction projects ranging from reconfiguring the terminal entrance road to demolishing an old hangar and creating new entryways into parking areas should all start within the next couple of months.

Director Scott Hinderman says the project is part of “something larger” that will include more growth in the 2020s, but Inside Indiana Business reports he’s not saying exactly what that means just yet.