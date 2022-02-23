Expansion Announced For Huntington Manufacturer

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WOWO): A Huntington manufacturing company has announced a major expansion. Shuttleworth, a Huntington-based manufacturer of conveyor systems and material handling equipment has broken ground on a nearly $5 million expansion, a project which will add 55,000 square feet of manufacturing space and create 20 jobs by the end of 2024 according to Inside Indiana Business.

The expansion is at one of Shuttleworth’s three facilities in Huntington. Ken Tinnell, vice president and general manager of Shuttleworth, says the expansion will allow the company to efficiently accommodate the larger automation systems it currently manufactures and also provide opportunities for further growth.

The project is slated for completion this fall.