Ex-Indiana University employee sentenced in child porn case

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP): A former employee of Indiana University’s Office of Student Ethics has been sentenced after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

Jon Riveire was charged with possession of child pornography in May 2015 after authorities say pornographic images of children were found on his IU-issued laptop.

The Herald-Times reports that as part of a deal with prosecutors Riveire agreed to plead guilty to one of the charges. Riveire said in court Monday that he recognizes the harm of his actions and says he “can’t blame it on anyone else but me.”

The 2 1/2-year sentence is eligible for home detention, likely allowing him to avoid jail time.

The school has said Riveire was earlier fired from his position as assistant director of the university’s Office of Student Ethics.