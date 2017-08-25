Ex-Indiana State Police trooper accused of having sex with a minor

GREENSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say an Indiana State Police officer has resigned following a sexual misconduct investigation involving a minor.

State police say 54-year-old Jack R. Hewitt of Greensburg was arrested Thursday by the Decatur County sheriff’s department and is jailed pending a court hearing.

Police say they were notified of allegations against Hewitt by another law enforcement officer on Aug. 9 and he was placed on paid administrative leave. Police say he resigned Thursday and was arrested after results of a police investigation were presented to prosecutors.

Court records didn’t list a lawyer for Hewitt. State police didn’t release specifics about the allegations, which also include sexual battery.

Hewitt has been employed by the state police since 1998 and was most recently assigned to the Versailles post.