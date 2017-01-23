Ex-Indiana AG gives $10K in campaign funds to Bar Foundation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Former Indiana Attorney General Greg Zoeller has donated more than $10,000 from his remaining campaign funds to the Indiana Bar Foundation.

Zoeller didn’t seek a third term after losing May’s Republican primary for a U.S. House seat. He served as Indiana’s attorney general from 2009 until Jan. 9.

Zoeller says his donation “concludes my public service while continuing my support of the legal profession” by aiding the Indiana Bar Foundation’s work.

Foundation executive director Charles Dunlap thanked Zoeller for the donation, saying “the timing of this gift is critical” to the group’s ability to continue to expand its civic education and civil justice missions.

The foundation promotes increasing access to justice and understanding of the rule of law statewide with a variety of programs.