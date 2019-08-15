Everytown for Gun Safety to hold Fort Wayne rally this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Everytown for Gun Safety will be holding a rally in Fort Wayne this Saturday.

The focus of the rally is to urge the U.S. Senate to pass legislation that restricts access to firearms. According to the Journal Gazette, the rally will be held at 10 a.m. at the Allen County Courthouse Green. Attendees will include members of Moms and Students Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

The Everytown for Gun Safety organization focuses on calling for an end to gun violence, urging the Senate to pass legislation that requires background checks for all gun sales and to pass ‘red flag’ laws that will allow guns to be taken from people that are considered dangerous to themselves or others.

President of Everytown for Gun Safety, John Feinblatt, says “The American people want action on gun violence, and we’re saying so in a voice loud enough for every senator to hear. We’re unleashing the full power of our grass-roots movement and leading our most aggressive August spending effort ever, to ensure the Senate gets the message and passes background checks and a strong federal ‘Red Flag’ law.”

Founder of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, Shannon Watts, states “There is not a parent left in America that doesn’t fear that their child could be next. That’s why our volunteers have planned events in all 50 states to make sure our senators know that lawmakers can vote to keep our families safe, or we will vote them out.”