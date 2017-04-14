Events statewide for Free Fishing Day, April 15

INDIANA (Press Release): This Saturday, April 15, is the first of four Free Fishing Days in Indiana in 2017.

On these special days, Indiana residents can fish public waters without needing a fishing license or a trout stamp. Free Fishing Days are opportunities for families to learn to fish because adults don’t need a license.

Family Learn to Fish events will take place at Eagle Creek Park in Indianapolis from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and at Muscatatuck National Wildlife Refuge near Seymour from 9 a.m. to noon.

Families can fish for trout during special events at Columbia City’s Morsches Park from 9 to 10 a.m. and at Spring Mill State Park near Mitchell from 9 a.m. to noon.

More family fishing fun will happen at St. Patrick’s County Park near South Bend from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m; Pokagon State Park from 9 to 11 a.m.; Krannert Park in Indianapolis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Salamonie Lake from 1 to 3 p.m.; and Prophetstown State Park from 2 to 3 p.m.

Richmond’s Middlefork Reservoir will host a youth event called “Hook a Kid Fishing” from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

And Prairie Creek Reservoir near Muncie will host its annual Ball State Fishing Day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Students can borrow fishing poles and bait at the park office when they show their Ball State ID.

People interested in attending a Free Fishing Day event should contact the host property in advance because some activities may require registration.

The other free fishing days for 2017 are May 20 and June 3-4.

For more info on Free Fishing Days, go to GoFishin.IN.gov.