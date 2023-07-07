Event Honoring A-10 Aircraft Takes Place Saturday At 122nd Fighter Wing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Congressman Jim Banks will be paying a visit to Fort Wayne Saturday, part of an event being called “The Final ATTACK! – A Farewell To The A-10” at the 122nd Fighter Wing. An exciting display of A-10 aerial training will take place shortly after 2 P.M. which is aimed to honor the legacy of the A-10 in America’s military, and recognize the Airmen who valiantly flew, maintained, and sustained the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at the 122nd Fighter Wing since 2010.

Congressman Jim Banks (R-Indiana) worked for years to bring the F-16 Fighter back to Fort Wayne and prepare the wing for a bright future. In December of 2022, Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act to officially fund the conversion, paving the way for F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft to come to Fort Wayne and eventually help the 122nd Fighter Wing compete for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.