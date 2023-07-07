Event Honoring A-10 Aircraft Takes Place Saturday At 122nd Fighter Wing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Congressman Jim Banks will be paying a visit to Fort Wayne Saturday, part of an event being called “The Final ATTACK! – A Farewell To The A-10” at the 122nd Fighter Wing. An exciting display of A-10 aerial training will take place shortly after 2 P.M. which is aimed to honor the legacy of the A-10 in America’s military, and recognize the Airmen who valiantly flew, maintained, and sustained the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft at the 122nd Fighter Wing since 2010.
Congressman Jim Banks (R-Indiana) worked for years to bring the F-16 Fighter back to Fort Wayne and prepare the wing for a bright future. In December of 2022, Congress passed the National Defense Authorization Act to officially fund the conversion, paving the way for F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft to come to Fort Wayne and eventually help the 122nd Fighter Wing compete for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter.
I’s a sad day when the A-10 Warthog is retired. Why retire this plane when no other plane can do the same job. Oh yes the F-16 and later models can do this job but none can do the ground support job as well and at a much lower cost. With things with Russia heating up we just might need this tank buster in the Fulda Gap soon. Huge numbers of veterans can attest to the comfort they had while under fire to her or see an A-10 loitering overhead or watching they support them with accurate and deadly fire.