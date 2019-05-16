European Commission Removes Anti-Dumping Duties on U.S. Ethanol Imports

Growth Energy, the Renewable Fuels Association, and the U.S. Grains Council all were pleased that the European Commission won’t renew anti-dumping duties on imports of U.S. ethanol. The decision comes after a review of the anti-dumping action the commission implemented back in 2013 and has been in place ever since. The commission says it found no evidence that would have warranted continuing those duties. They also feel removing the duties would in no way encourage dumping into the EU. “We welcome the European Commission’s decision to open the market to free and fair competition,” says Craig Willis, Senior VP of Global Markets with Growth Energy. “It’s a win-win for our EU trading partners, who will be better positioned to meet their environmental goals while holding down prices for European drivers.”

Tom Sleight, U.S. Grains Council President, says the decision will allow more access for U.S. ethanol and is very welcome news for his group. Renewable Fuels Association CEO Geoff Cooper says his organization has always maintained that the penalties were unjustified and unwarranted.

Source: NAFB News Service