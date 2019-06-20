Ethanol plant has history of safety violations

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WOWO): An ethanol plant in Bluffton where a man died yesterday morning has a history of safety violations.

According to a special report by our Partners in News at ABC 21, the Valero Renewable Fuels plant in Bluffton has a history of violating workplace safety laws.

The state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration fined the plant $9,000 five months ago for “serious safety violations” involving machinery requirements; in 2011, the plant was cited for “serious safety violations” involving gas welding and cutting. In 2012 the plant was inspected again after a safety complaint.

A 42-year-old Ohio man was found dead at the plant Wednesday morning. His body had been trapped in a piece of machinery.