Video courtesy of Fox News via YouTube

Ethanol Industry Watching President in Iowa from International Fuel Ethanol Workshop in Indy

It was a big day for ethanol on Tuesday as President Trump made his way to an ethanol plant in Council Bluffs, IA to celebrate year-round E15.

It was also a big day for ethanol locally as ethanol industry members from all over the world came to Indianapolis for the International Fuel Ethanol Workshop. This is the 35th year for the event. Bill Dartt, CFO of Cardinal Ethanol in Union City, says the event helps them stay up to date on regulations and new technology.

“A lot of the technical people, the plant managers, they’re coming to see the new techniques to improve the yield, improve efficiency, improve the energy usage of the plant to make it an even greener product.”

The talk of the day though was about year-round E15. Dartt told HAT it’s a very welcome change.

“Especially right now where the industry is in a tight profit margin environment. Right away, we don’t think it’s going to make a big change because it’s like turning a battleship. For it to be implemented, the stations that are going to need to put that in place have a lot of things that they have to do. We expect to see a mild increase this year, and over the next 5 years several billion gallons of ethanol.”