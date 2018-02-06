ESPN’s Schefter: McDaniels changes mind about Colts head coaching job, stays with Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting Josh McDaniels will not become the head coach of the Indianapolis Colts.

This, after the hiring of the New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator was announced on Tuesday on the Colts’ Twitter account.

Schefter quoted sources, Tuesday evening, in a tweet that said that Patriots owner Robert Kraft began talking with McDaniels and sweetened his contract, enticing him to remain in New England.

A Colts news conference to officially introduce McDaniels had been scheduled for Wednesday.

McDaniels has been New England’s offensive coordinator the past five years. NFL rules prohibited the Colts from making the hiring official until the Patriots’ season ended. New England lost 41-33 to Philadelphia in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

McDaniels won five Super Bowl rings with New England and went 11-17 as Denver’s head coach in 2009 and 2010.

 

