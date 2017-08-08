Escaped Paulding County inmate found, takes his own life

PAULDING, Ohio (WOWO) – Escaped Paulding County inmate Brandon Lee Powell was found in the rural area of Antwerp, Ohio Monday night.

Powell escaped by overtaking a transport officer while traveling from a Toledo mental hospital to the Paulding County Jail.

Around 6 p.m. Monday, officers located Powell in the basement area crawl space in his parents’ home.

Officers attempted to peacefully bring Powell out of the crawl space and place him in custody, but Powell chose to shoot himself, taking his own life, around 9:30 p.m.

There is no additional information at this time, and the incident is still under investigation.