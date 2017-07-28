Error brings Pasztor’s murder sentence under review

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): A murder sentence handed down for a Fort Wayne mother who admitted to killing her two kids is now under review.

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill’s office says Elkhart County Judge Michael Christofeno, who sentenced Amber Pasztor last month to two consecutive 65-year sentences, made a mistake when he also directed that Pasztor be evaluated by doctors to determine if she’s mentally fit to serve her sentence at a Department of Correction facility.

Both the IDOC and Division of Mental Health and Addiction say he didn’t have the authority to order mental health treatment prior to her imprisonment, according to The Goshen News. That’s supposed to be left to the DOC. The judge is being asked to withdraw his judgment and issue a new sentencing order.

Pasztor is currently in the Allen County Jail, awaiting trial for the murder of her neighbor, Frank Macomber.