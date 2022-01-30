Ernie Francis Jr. Indy Lights ride confirmed

This week’s episode: Ernie Francis Jr. is confirmed as the driver of the no. 99 Force Indy car competing in Indy Lights as part of Race for Equality and Change program, expectations for him and an update on Myles Rowe’s plans for 2022. Plus, a look at potential drivers to fill out the Indy 500 grid, and NBC reveals Peacock subscriber numbers.

New Track Record is a weekly show where hosts Caleb Hatch and Justin Kenny bring you the latest news and rumors on the sport of IndyCar racing. From race-by-race breakdowns to the hottest off-season rumors, this is the place to keep you in the know.

Subscribe to New Track Record on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.