EPA Nominee Meets with Farm Groups

President-elect Joe Biden’s pick to lead the Environmental Protection Agency met with farm group leaders Tuesday.

Michael Regan, the EPA Administrator-designate, hosted a virtual round table with more than 16 members of the Ag CEO Council and staff.

The Biden transition team says Regan reiterated President-elect Joe Biden’s commitment to working with agricultural leaders to promote healthy and secure food supplies, clean air, and clean water.

They also discussed how the incoming Biden-Harris Administration wants to work closely with farmers to find “practical, common-sense solutions to environmental challenges.” They also discussed how the incoming administration can create jobs and expand economic opportunities in rural communities through the Build Back Better plan, and to “harness the ingenuity of farmers and ranchers to promote clean energy and tackle climate change.”

The meeting included American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, along with leadership from the American Soybean Association National Corn Growers Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, National Pork Producers Council, and others.