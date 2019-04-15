Enrollment now open for On My Way Pre-K

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Applications are now available for On My Way Pre-K for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Indiana state-funded pre-kindergarten program is available to children of low-income families out of Allen and DeKalb counties. All parents/guardians must be working or attending an accredited/certified education or training program, and the child must be four years old by August 1.

Families can apply online by visiting OnMyWayPreK.org, or by phone by calling 211.

Once approved, families will have the option of selecting a level-three or level-four Paths to QUALITY program from over 60 pre-approved center, home or ministry-based providers.