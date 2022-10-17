Enrollment Flat At Indiana Public Colleges

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Fall enrollment at Indiana public colleges and universities stayed about the same this year. However, the number of students attending those schools over the last five to 15 years is on a downward slide. That’s according to data released Thursday by the Indiana Commission for Higher Education (ICHE). The college attendance numbers reflect student enrollment at public institutions in Indiana at the start of each fall semester. The latest data captures enrollment numbers for the current academic year, which started in August.

Overall enrollment at public colleges and universities in Indiana increased 0.1% this fall, for a total of 239,943 degree-seeking undergraduate and graduate students. In 2021, the ICHE reported 239,799 students were enrolled in state schools. Overall, Indiana continues to struggle with low college attainment among Hoosiers.