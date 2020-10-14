Enrollment Begins for 2021 ARC, PLC

Farmers have until March 15, 2021, to enroll in the Agriculture Risk Coverage (ARC) or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) risk management programs for the 2021 crop year.

The key USDA safety-net programs help producers weather fluctuations in either revenue or price for certain crops.

USDA says more than $5 billion in payments are in the process of going out to producers who signed up for the 2019 crop year.

ARC provides income support payments on historical base acres when actual crop revenue declines below a specified guaranteed level. PLC provides income support payments on historical base acres when the effective price for a covered commodity falls below its reference price.

For more information on ARC and PLC, including two online decision tools that assist producers in making enrollment and election decisions specific to their operations, visit fsa.usda.gov, or contact your local USDA service center.