Emily Stuck on Savor Fort Wayne

By
Caleb Hatch
-
Photo Supplied - Visit Fort Wayne

Emily Stuck, program director for Visit Fort Wayne, joins to preview this year’s Savor Fort Wayne running from Jan. 15-26.

Subscribe to the Pat Miller Program podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Play Music, Spotify or wherever you find podcasts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here