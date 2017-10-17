Emergency response drills planned for IPFW Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): There will be an emergency response drill held at IPFW this week.

If you see police agencies swarming the IPFW campus in Fort Wayne Thursday, don’t be alarmed.

The school says it’ll be holding a drill involving Fort Wayne and Allen County Police, the Indiana State Police, and the Allen County Office of Homeland Security.

The college tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 they invited the area’s public safety agencies to participate so they could practice coordinated efforts that would be used in the event of a real emergency.