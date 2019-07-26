Embassy Theatre to feature youth performance Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Embassy Theatre will feature a performance of SCORE! this Sunday.

SCORE! is an educational program put on by the Embassy Theatre. The workshop is a three-week program for middle school students and is a Devised musical theater. The term Devised theater is used to describe a method of theater making that does not start with a script. Students create a script by exploring the process of thematic and artistic exploration.

This year, the performance is called “But Wait….There’s More” a name created by the program’s participating students. This year’s group calls themselves “Act It Out Theatre Company.”

The show will feature a music ensemble with students playing various instruments. This is the first time that a number of participants have the ability to play instruments.

The SCORE! 2019 workshop started on July 8 and ends July 28 with the final performance on the Embassy Theatre stage. During the three-week program, students learned play-writing, drama, music, production and technical arts. The workshop consisted of 23 students from grades 6, 7 and 8.

“Our participants at SCORE! this year can’t wait to tell you their stories. This is a dynamic group of young artists who have created a musical theatre ensemble show that is funny, thought-provoking and just magic,” said Maggie Hunter, Embassy education manager. “Our young artists this year are incredibly talented. The Embassy is proud to offer this opportunity for middle-school students in the region.”

You can check out the seventh annual SCORE! at 2 p.m. on Sunday, June 28. Tickets are on sale at the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy, TicketMaster.com and 800-745-300. Tickets are $8 for adults and $6 for those age 65 and over as well as 18 and under.