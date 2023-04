FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The Embassy Theatre is in the process of acquiring the Middle Waves Festival.

The organization made the announcement Wednesday, that the 95-year-old arts and cultural non-profit will take over leadership.

To celebrate the collaboration, the Embassy will host Ripple: A Middle Waves Hype Event on June 24 at Parkview Field.

Middle Waves has traditionally been a two-day destination music festival for all ages at Headwaters Park or the Foellinger Theatre Campus.