Embassy launches “Raise the Curtain” fundraising campaign

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Fort Wayne landmark and mainstay is asking for your help.

The Embassy Theatre’s “Raise the Curtain” campaign is looking to raise $2-million to help the theatre stay financially healthy.

Chief Marketing Officer Carly Myers tells Fort Wayne’s NBC the pandemic forced a large number of scheduled shows and events to be canceled, and that took a toll.

“We have so many tours on our stage through a regular year that really bring in a bulk of our revenue,” she says, “and those all stopped with the pandemic.”

The Embassy stands to fall more than $1-million below budget this fiscal year.

You can find out more about the campaign through this link.