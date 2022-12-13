Embassy employee honored with Hoosier Hospitality Award

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Embassy Theatre employee Mark McKinney has been honored with the Hoosier Hospitality Award.

McKinney, who serves as the box office assistant manager, was presented with the award by Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch on Dec. 8 at a ceremony in Indianapolis along with 15 other recipients.

The Hoosier Hospitality Award honors Hoosiers who high level of service in the tourism industry.

McKinney was nominated by Kevin Boughton, box office manager, and Mary Jo Hardiman, chief operating officer. McKinney has worked for the Embassy for 14 years.