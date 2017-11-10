Elmhurst alumni getting one last walkthrough this weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Time’s almost up for one last look at Elmhurst High School.

The company that bought the property is giving alumni chances to walk through the old school today and tomorrow before demolition work starts.

If you graduated before 1969, you can tour the building today between 8am and 6pm, and if you graduated after then, you should show up tomorrow between the same hours, according to Fort Wayne’s NBC.

People who didn’t graduate, but still attended the school, are also welcome to participate in a walk-through. So are former teachers and staff members.

The company that bought the school, which closed in 2010, says they’ll be using the property for storing limestone reserves for local building projects.