Elkhart man struck by his own vehicle, fires shots to get attention

WILLIAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO) – One man is injured after being struck by his own Semi truck Tuesday morning.

Around 5:52 a.m., the Williams County Sheriff’s Office received reports of shots fired at the Midtoll parking lot, east of State Road 49 and south of US 20 in Northwest Township.

The 911 callers reported hearing a man yelling for help and several shots being fired. One caller said he could see a man laying on the ground with blood coming from his leg.

Once at the scene, deputies found a 69-year-old Elkhart man laying on his back in the parking lot with a broken left leg. He told officers he had been heading home from Vermont when he stopped and got out of his Ford F350 Dually Truck to stretch.

He thought he had put the vehicle in park, but did not. When he tried to get out of the truck, he fell to the ground and his left leg was crushed by the tires. The truck continued through the parking lot and struck a semi that was parked.

The injured man tried to get help, but realized no one could hear him. He then fired off several shots from his Ruger LPC .380, hoping to get someone’s attention.

The man was transported to the Williams County Community Hospital Emergency Room and later transported to Parkview Hospital in Fort Wayne.

No charges were filed against the man for discharging his firearm, and no one else was injured during the incident.