Elkhart man jailed following chase, two stolen vehicles recovered

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A team effort between the Indiana State Police, Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department, Elkhart Police Department, and Goshen Police Department led to the arrest of an Elkhart man on multiple charges.

State Trooper Aaron Price tried to stop a black 2007 Toyota that was reported as stolen from Goshen in the area of CR 17 and CR 10 East Friday at around 2:25pm. The Toyota sped away from Price, who had his emergency lights and siren on, leading him on a pursuit that quickly entered a field. The car eventually became stuck in a ditch.

The driver, later identified as 23-year-old Nicholas Myers of Elkhart, then fled on foot and headed north. The passenger, 22-year-old Treyvon Mitchell of Elkhart, stayed at the scene. Police found suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, and suspected marijuana in the Toyota.

A short time later a black 2018 Ford was reported stolen in the 53000 block of Pheasant Ridge. Tips from witnesses led officers to Parke Place Estates, where the stolen Ford was recovered and Myers then led officers on a foot chase. Myers was eventually caught in a shed and safely taken into custody at about 7pm.

Myers was arrested for preliminary charges of Motor Vehicle Theft (two counts), Resisting Law Enforcement, Leaving the Scene of a Crash, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Narcotic, Possession of Paraphernalia, and Possession of Marijuana. Myers was taken to the Elkhart County Jail.

Mitchell was arrested for a preliminary charge of Possession of Methamphetamine and taken to the Elkhart County Jail.