Elkhart Man in Kosciusko County Jail following Sunday afternoon shooting in Milford

MILFORD, Ind. (WOWO):The investigation is continuing into a weekend shooting in Kosciusko County.

An Elkhart man has been arrested for allegedly shooing a Milford man in the leg. Officials say 38 year old Jonathan David Mast is in the Kosciusko County Jail on a preliminary charge of aggravated battery following the incident.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of South James Street in Milford just after 5-PM Sunday and found the 44 year old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Jonathan Mast had left the scene and was later arrested by police.