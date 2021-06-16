Elkhart Man charged in child’s beating death

ELKHART, Ind. (WOWO): A 19 year old Elkhart man is charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death, after being arrested last week in the child’s beating.

Christian Maridiaga remains in the Elkhart County Jail, pending arraignment. He was arrested by authorities last week after the child’s mother and a friend told police how they believe the 4 year old boy ended up beating and unresponsive. Emergency crews had been called to an apartment where they found the child, who died on Friday from his injuries.

Our Partners in News at ABC-21 report that if convicted, Marigiaga faces 65 years in prison for murder and 40 for neglect of a dependent causing death.