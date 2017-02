GOSHEN, Ind. (Network Indiana): There will soon be a new K-9 cop on the beat in Eklhart County, and it’s all thanks to a big check from a local business.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department will add a fourth K-9 officer to their ranks in 2017, thanks to a $10,000 donation from Keystone RV. Money left over from the donation will go toward purchasing new equipment for the department’s K-9 teams.

There’s no word yet on when the new K-9 officer will join the force or what it will be named.