Eleven-mile car chase in North Manchester, one arrested

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WOWO) – An eleven mile car chase ends with one man under arrest.

The Paper of Wabash reports North Manchester Police attempted to pull over an SUV near Norwood Drive and State Road 13 North when the driver took off.

The driver was seen throwing items out of the car as the pursuit continued.

It didn’t end until Jeffrey Moriarity stopped his vehicle on State Road 15 near the Waldo Golf Course and reversed into a field. The 38-year-old then fled on foot.

Moriarity was soon taken into custody. He was booked into the Wabash County Jail for reckless driving, habitual traffic offender, resisting law enforcement, possession of paraphernalia, and possession of methamphetamine.