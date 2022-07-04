Elementary school fire likely caused by fireworks

OSSIAN, Ind. (WOWO) – A fire broke out at Ossian Elementary School on Saturday night.

The fire was most likely caused by fireworks that were set off in the area of the school, according to our partners in News at ABC 21.

When fire crews with the Ossian Fire Department arrived, they saw smoke coming from the roof of the school. Firefighters located a small fire on the roof above the stage in the gymnasium. Fire crews quickly put out the fire.

Officials with the Ossian Fire Department would like to remind everyone to be cautious of where they are shooting off their fireworks during the holidays.