Electric Works public tours “sold out” within a single day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Earlier this week, the developers of the Electric Works project at the old GE campus in downtown Fort Wayne announced they’d be holding free public tours of the campus this month.

Less than 24 hours later, every spot available was taken up.

Developer Josh Parker tells WOWO News the team’s happy to see such interest from the community.

“It’s really a great affirmation of the enthusiasm we’ve been seeing since we started on this project,” Parker says.

And if that interest leads to some more pressure on local officials to fully support the project, which needs $65-million in local funding to get off the ground, that’s an unintended bonus:

“This is really about getting folks to think about this part of town and want to spend time in this part of town… I’ll admit that if a byproduct is even more enthusiasm for a public-private partnership, then that’s great.

Parker says they’re working to add more tour dates of the site, and will post those dates on their official website.

The developers and Mayor Tom Henry are at odds over how much local funding the project needs: they say $65-million, but he wants to limit the city’s contribution to $50-million.