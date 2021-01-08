Electric Works financial closing set for today, construction to begin next week

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One more snag for Fort Wayne’s Electric Works project pushed the final day of getting all of the financial documents in order to today.

Fort Wayne City Councilman Geoff Paddock tells WOWO News it was supposed to be done yesterday, but there was just so much paperwork:

“I don’t know how many of your listeners have purchased a home,” Paddock said on Fort Wayne’s Morning News, “but when you go to a closing, it takes a while and there are a lot of documents to sign. Magnify that by a thousand times for a huge project like this.”

Paddock says the construction phase to turn the former General Electric plant into a mixed-use campus could start as early as next week.

“Weigand Construction is on site. They’re putting up a fence and will begin work there. We’re going to work hard with neighbors to make everything as flawless as we can, but keep in mind this is an abandoned factory that is going to get a shot of adrenaline. It’s going to create over 1,500 jobs when it’s completed.”

