Electric Works eyeing “mid-December” closing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne’s ambitious Electric Works project is moving forward.

Kevan Biggs of co-developer RTM Ventures says despite the project encountering some “curveballs” – which included the City pulling out of the original development agreement and eventually re-committing after another developer joined the project – he feels good about where it is.

“(We’re) targeting a mid-December closing for the financial aspects, so we can get construction started right after the first of the year,” Biggs says.

