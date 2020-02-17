Electric Works construction planned to start in July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Last week was a busy one for the developers behind Fort Wayne’s Electric Works project.

In one week, RTM Ventures announced Do It Best as the mixed-use project’s big anchor tenant and got approval from three governmental bodies to push back funding and closing deadlines.

RTM’s Jeff Kingsbury tells WOWO News what happens next:

“We’ll be completing the construction drawing and estimates, and we look forward to closing on the financing in June, with construction starting in July.”

The $250-million first phase of the project has about 19 tenants on board so far. The goal is to open the project to the public by mid-2022. Kingsbury adds they’re definitely keeping an eye on any issues related to the facility’s history:

“This has been a manufacturing site for 130 years. There are some environmental conditions, but we’ve already been working on that with removing some asbestos and lead-based paint, and we’ll be completing that work before we start construction.”