Electric Works closing nearly done

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Closing is almost complete for Fort Wayne’s big Electric Works project.

The Journal Gazette reports that the second round of signatures between the development team and financial supporters will happen tomorrow.

The first round happened Monday, and the third and final round will be a week from tomorrow, on January 7th. That will meet deadlines that developers RTM Ventures and The Model Group need to meet on the $280-million project that includes 700,000 square feet of development space at the former Fort Wayne General Electric plant near downtown.

RTM’s Jeff Kingsbury says more than 100 people are working to bring the deal to a close, with construction set to begin next month and employ “thousands.”