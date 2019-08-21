Elanco to Acquire Bayer Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health has entered into a $7.6 billion agreement with Bayer to acquire its animal health business in a transaction valued at $7.6 billion. The transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, will double Elanco’s companion animal business. Bayer CEO Werner Baumann says the acquisition by Elanco will “give rise to a leading competitor in the animal health industry, benefiting customers, employees and shareholders alike.” Following the transaction, Elanco will become the second-largest global animal health company. Elanco will finance the transaction through both cash and equity. Bayer will receive $5.3 billion in cash, and $2.2 billion or approximately 68 million Elanco Animal Health common shares.

Indiana State Department of Agriculture Director Bruce Kettler said of the announcement, “This is an exciting new development for Elanco Animal Health, which is a major economic driver in Indiana. For decades, Elanco has been pioneering advances to improve the health and well-being of animals and is now on its way to becoming the second-largest animal health company in the world. Entering into this agreement bolsters the important, global role they play in agriculture.”

The transaction is expected to close in mid-2020, subject to regulatory approvals and other standard closing conditions. Elanco is a global animal health company that develops products and knowledge services to prevent and treat disease in food animals and pets in more than 90 countries. The company employs more than 5,800 employees.